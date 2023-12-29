Fire department operation - Fire in high-rise building in Berlin-Neukölln: 80 forces deployed

After a fire in a high-rise building in Berlin-Neukölln, the building is heavily filled with smoke - the fire department deployed more than 80 firefighters to the building in Aronsstraße on Friday evening. The fire in the garbage room of the high-rise building was quickly extinguished, the fire department announced on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). It was initially unclear whether there were any casualties.

Post from the fire department

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de