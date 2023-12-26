Beyoncé - Fire in her parents' house in Houston

The house where singer Beyoncé (42) spent the first five years of her life went up in flames on the night of Christmas Day. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire in Houston.

Family was able to save themselves

As reported by "TMZ" and others, firefighters were called to the house in the city's third district at around 2 am. Flames were coming out of the second floor, but the emergency services were able to fight the fire within just ten minutes. The occupants - a family with two small children - were able to save themselves so that no one was harmed.

Beyoncé's parents bought the two-storey house in 1981, the year the singer was born. The future superstar spent the first part of her childhood there, living there until she was around five years old. The family moved before sister Solange Knowles (37) was born. The brick building on Rosedale Street, built in 1946, was put up for sale in 2019. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a spiral staircase leading to offices on the third floor. Although Beyoncé's family has not lived there for a long time, many fans make a pilgrimage to the house. Sightseeing tours also stop there.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, the investigation is ongoing.

