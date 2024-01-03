Skip to content
Fire in front of Luther Church in Halle: Arson suspected

Following a fire at the front door of the Luther Church in Halle, the police are assuming arson. On Tuesday evening, witnesses became aware of the fire at the entrance to the church and were able to prevent the fire from spreading further, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday morning.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The entrance door was damaged by the flames. The amount of damage was initially unknown. What the fire was set with is part of the investigation, according to the police. The "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung" was the first to report.

Article "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung" behind the paywall

