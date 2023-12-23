Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspforzheimbrandemergenciesbaden-württembergfirespolicefire department

Fire in electroplating plant: 100,000 euros damage

A fire at an electroplating plant in Pforzheim has caused damage of at least 100,000 euros. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, presumably due to a technical defect, according to the police. The fire department was able to extinguish the flames quickly. No harmful substances escaped and...

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read

Fires - Fire in electroplating plant: 100,000 euros damage

A fire at an electroplating plant in Pforzheim has caused damage of at least 100,000 euros. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, presumably due to a technical defect, according to the police. The fire department was able to extinguish the flames quickly. No harmful substances escaped and no one was injured. Metals are processed and coated in electroplating plants.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rescue workers find lifeless person after fire

Following the fire in a house in Wilkau-Haßlau (Zwickau district), rescue workers found a dead person on Saturday morning. According to the Zwickau police department, the identity of the person has not yet been determined. However, it is assumed that it is the 90-year-old occupant of the house....

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest