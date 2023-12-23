Fires - Fire in electroplating plant: 100,000 euros damage

A fire at an electroplating plant in Pforzheim has caused damage of at least 100,000 euros. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, presumably due to a technical defect, according to the police. The fire department was able to extinguish the flames quickly. No harmful substances escaped and no one was injured. Metals are processed and coated in electroplating plants.

