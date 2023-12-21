Skip to content
Fire in detached house in Meißen district: One person dead

A dead person has been found in a fire in a detached house in Priestewitz (district of Meißen). As the police announced on Thursday, the fire department found the lifeless body during extinguishing work in the Böhla train station district. The identity of the deceased person has not yet been established and the cause of death was also still unclear. Nothing could be said about the cause of the fire either. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de

