A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene.
District of Ostholstein - Fire in department store - no evidence of arson

The fire in a department store complex in Heiligenhafen in the Ostholstein district just under a week ago was not caused by arson. After evaluating the evidence, there were no indications of any external culpability, the police announced on Thursday. However, the extent to which a technical defect was the cause of the fire could no longer be determined due to the degree of destruction of the building. The fire broke out on December 15 during opening hours. It started in a shelf where lighters and lighter gas were stored. Customers and employees were able to escape unharmed.

The building burned down. A car parked in front of the building also reportedly burned out. The roof of an amusement arcade directly adjacent to the department store was also damaged by the fire. The damage amounted to more than three million euros.

Police press release from 21.12.2023

