District of Rastatt - Fire in company building: 150,000 euros damage

A fire with an unclear cause has caused around 150,000 euros worth of damage in the district of Rastatt. The fire probably broke out on Sunday in an apartment on the upper floor of a company building in Bischweier, police said on Monday. There were no people in the building at the time. An investigation is underway.

