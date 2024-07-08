Fires - Fire in companies for herbal mixtures

In a building of a herbs and fruit blends company in Unterfranken, there is a fire. Initially, the police had no information about injured persons. The employees were reportedly evacuated, said a police spokesperson in Würzburg. The cause of the fire was initially unknown.

The company is located directly on the Autobahn 3 in Abtswind (Landkreis Kitzingen). According to police reports, a smoke column and open flames were already visible from a distance. The fire department asked neighbors to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation systems.

The medium-sized production and trading company for plant-based raw materials supplies, according to its own statements, companies in the sectors Food, Phytopharmaceuticals, Tea, Extracts, Spirits, and Animal Feed. Approximately 480 employees are active at the two locations in Abtswind and Wiesentheid. Offered are, among other things, dried mushrooms, dried fruits, kitchen herbs, spices, and spice mixtures.

