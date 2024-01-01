Fires - Fire in clinic in Reutlingen

Twelve patients and the staff of a hospital ward in Reutlingen had to flee to safety due to a fire. A 58-year-old female patient suffered minor injuries from the smoke, as the police reported on Monday.

The fire broke out in a patient's room on Sunday morning for an initially unexplained reason. The room was no longer habitable and several thousand euros worth of damage was caused. Patients and staff were accommodated in another ward.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de