Fire in candle market: Six people slightly injured

Six people were slightly injured in a fire in a candle market in Bedburg-Hau ( Kleve district). This was announced by the Bedburg-Hau fire department on Sunday night. The emergency services were initially alerted to a fire in a warehouse behind the sales rooms on Saturday afternoon; however, the fire quickly spread to the front sales rooms. A total area of around 1500 square meters was affected. According to the fire department, all the people who were in the affected rooms when the fire broke out were able to leave in time.

Due to the heavy smoke development, residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed on Saturday, including via the Nina-Warnapp. After around four and a half hours, the fire was finally under control. The fire department then extinguished pockets of embers. In order to reach them, an excavator had to partially tear down the hall. The operation ended in the late evening hours. A total of 200 firefighters were on site, said a spokesman for the Bedburg-Hau fire department.

According to the spokesperson, four people were seen by the emergency services due to suspected smoke inhalation or circulatory problems. However, no further treatment was required. One firefighter was treated by the emergency services for circulatory problems; a second firefighter was taken to hospital on suspicion of smoke inhalation. He was able to leave the hospital on Saturday evening. The Kleve district police authority was initially unable to provide any information on the cause of the fire or the amount of damage.

