Extinguishing work - Fire in butcher's shop in Bördekreis: 300,000 euros damage

A fire in a butcher's shop in Ummendorf (Börde district) has caused damage of around 300,000 euros. According to the police on Monday, the business in Berliner Straße was on fire in the early morning of Christmas Day. The fire had also spread to an adjacent office building. Around 60 firefighters were on site and extinguished the flames. According to the police, there were no injuries. It is still unclear how the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de