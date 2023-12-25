Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewserasure workberliner straßebördefirescountybutcherysaxony-anhaltpolice

Fire in butcher's shop in Bördekreis: 300,000 euros damage

A fire in a butcher's shop in Ummendorf (Börde district) has caused damage of around 300,000 euros. According to the police on Monday, the business in Berliner Straße was on fire in the early morning of Christmas Day. The fire had also spread to an adjacent office building. Around 60...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Firefighters during a training exercise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Firefighters during a training exercise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Extinguishing work - Fire in butcher's shop in Bördekreis: 300,000 euros damage

A fire in a butcher's shop in Ummendorf (Börde district) has caused damage of around 300,000 euros. According to the police on Monday, the business in Berliner Straße was on fire in the early morning of Christmas Day. The fire had also spread to an adjacent office building. Around 60 firefighters were on site and extinguished the flames. According to the police, there were no injuries. It is still unclear how the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Mulde remains tense

The flood situation remains tense in parts of Saxony. On Christmas Day, the second-highest alert level three of the four-level scale was still in force at three gauging stations on the Mulde. Specifically, this affected Golzern near Grimma, the Freiberger Mulde near Leisnig and Kriebstein. The...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest