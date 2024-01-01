District of Rastatt - Fire in Bühl causes millions in damage
A fire on a farm in Bühl (district of Rastatt) is estimated to have caused one and a half million euros worth of damage. According to the police, a farm building in which agricultural equipment and products were stored was on fire on Monday night. The cause is still being investigated. According to the statement, 120 firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to an outbuilding containing around 240 sheep. No one was injured.
Press release
Source: www.stern.de