Fire - Fire in barn with 1000 piglets - several animals died

Several animals died in a fire in a pigsty with around 1000 piglets in Bresegard near Eldena(Ludwigslust-Parchim district) on Tuesday morning. The exact number of piglets killed cannot yet be determined, said a spokesman for the Ludwigslust police station. Several animals were also rescued alive.

The fire department was able to extinguish the flames. A lot of smoke was produced. How exactly the fire started remained unclear at first. The criminal investigation department assumes that it ignited inside the barn. The extent of the damage was also unclear. According to the police, the building was initially to be confiscated once the work had been completed.

Source: www.stern.de