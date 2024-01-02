Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmecklenburg-vorpommernfiresagrariananimalspigstypolicedistrict of ludwigslust-parchimextinguishing operationfire departmentludwigslust

Fire in barn with 1000 piglets - several animals died

Firefighting operation at a pigsty in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district: the fire department had to rescue piglets. It is still unclear how many animals were killed.

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fire - Fire in barn with 1000 piglets - several animals died

Several animals died in a fire in a pigsty with around 1000 piglets in Bresegard near Eldena(Ludwigslust-Parchim district) on Tuesday morning. The exact number of piglets killed cannot yet be determined, said a spokesman for the Ludwigslust police station. Several animals were also rescued alive.

The fire department was able to extinguish the flames. A lot of smoke was produced. How exactly the fire started remained unclear at first. The criminal investigation department assumes that it ignited inside the barn. The extent of the damage was also unclear. According to the police, the building was initially to be confiscated once the work had been completed.

1. police press release 2. police press release 3. police press release 4. police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Emergency services of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) stand in front of a truck.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Particularly on the Hase and Hunte rivers

Especially in the areas of the rivers Hase and Hunte, the flood situation in Lower Saxony is threatening to worsen due to the predicted continuous rainfall. This is according to a situation report published by the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest