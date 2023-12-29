Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfire departmenttrierapartment firerhineland-palatinatepolicefires

Fire in apartment building: one person in hospital

One person has been injured in a fire in an apartment building in Trier. The fire department rescued him from the apartment on fire on Friday night, the Trier police announced early in the morning. The person was then taken to hospital for further medical treatment. It was initially unclear why...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fire department - Fire in apartment building: one person in hospital

One person has been injured in a fire in an apartment building in Trier. The fire department rescued him from the apartment on fire on Friday night, the Trier police announced early in the morning. The person was then taken to hospital for further medical treatment. It was initially unclear why he had to be treated there.

The remaining residents of the apartment building and an adjacent building were able to leave independently. They were able to return to their homes at the end of the operation, said a spokesperson for Trier police. Only the apartment on fire was not habitable. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the police added. The police spokesman described the property damage as not high.

Press release from Trier police

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Latest

The Elbe flood against the backdrop of the old town at sunrise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Dresden eases: Elbe level drops

The flood situation on the Elbe in Dresden is easing a little. The level of the Elbe has been falling again since Friday night, according to data from the State Flood Center. The Elbe briefly reached a level of 5.95 meters. Dresden's Environment Mayor Eva Jähnigen (Greens) explained on...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A passer-by with an umbrella. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Clouds and rain in Hesse on New Year's Eve too

In Hesse, people have to prepare for rain again - even on New Year's Eve. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with occasional showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 to 12 degrees. The wind would be moderate to fresh with occasional strong...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public