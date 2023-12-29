Fire department - Fire in apartment building: one person in hospital

One person has been injured in a fire in an apartment building in Trier. The fire department rescued him from the apartment on fire on Friday night, the Trier police announced early in the morning. The person was then taken to hospital for further medical treatment. It was initially unclear why he had to be treated there.

The remaining residents of the apartment building and an adjacent building were able to leave independently. They were able to return to their homes at the end of the operation, said a spokesperson for Trier police. Only the apartment on fire was not habitable. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the police added. The police spokesman described the property damage as not high.

