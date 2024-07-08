Police - Fire in apartment building: Fire brigade finds two bodies

In a burning multi-family house in Neustadt am Ruebenberge near Hannover, firefighters have found two bodies. The two people have not been identified yet, the bodies were transported to the forensic institute, the police announced today. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were initially unclear.

According to the fire department, the emergency services were alerted in the early morning due to unclear smoke development from a residential building. The residents were evacuated from the house. At that time, the attic apartment could no longer be entered due to the heat of the fire. 145 firefighters were involved in the operation.

The fire department in Hanover was notified about the incident in Neustadt am Rübenberge, which is located in Lower Saxony. The fire department from Neustadt (dosse) also participated in putting out the fire. Despite the efforts of both fire departments, the cause of the fire in the multi-family house remains unknown.

