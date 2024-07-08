Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsFire departmentHanoverFirePoliceNeustadt (dosse)Neustadt am RübenbergeLower Saxony

Fire in apartment building: Fire brigade finds two bodies

Smoke from an apartment building, fire in the attic apartment - the fire department is called out early in the morning in Neustadt near Hanover. They make a terrible discovery in the house.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Fire department finds two bodies in burning apartment building.
Fire department finds two bodies in burning apartment building.

Police - Fire in apartment building: Fire brigade finds two bodies

In a burning multi-family house in Neustadt am Ruebenberge near Hannover, firefighters have found two bodies. The two people have not been identified yet, the bodies were transported to the forensic institute, the police announced today. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were initially unclear.

According to the fire department, the emergency services were alerted in the early morning due to unclear smoke development from a residential building. The residents were evacuated from the house. At that time, the attic apartment could no longer be entered due to the heat of the fire. 145 firefighters were involved in the operation.

The fire department in Hanover was notified about the incident in Neustadt am Rübenberge, which is located in Lower Saxony. The fire department from Neustadt (dosse) also participated in putting out the fire. Despite the efforts of both fire departments, the cause of the fire in the multi-family house remains unknown.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public