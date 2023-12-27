Skip to content
Fire in apartment building: 73 firefighters in action

The Berlin fire department spent several hours extinguishing an apartment fire in the Prenzlauer Berg district on Tuesday afternoon. Until the early hours of Wednesday morning, a total of 73 firefighters were involved in the extinguishing work, as the fire department announced in the morning.

A blue light on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

A resident reported smoke coming from the apartment building in Gaudystraße in the late afternoon. According to a fire department spokesperson, the apartment on the second floor was filled with around 30 cubic meters of furniture and objects, which the firefighters extinguished one by one and carried outside.

The fire remained confined to the apartment. Due to the heavy smoke development, the firefighters wore breathing apparatus. The firefighters were relieved several times due to the length of the operation.

According to the police, the occupants were brought to safety during the operation. No one was injured. Gaudystrasse remained closed from the afternoon until after midnight. The cause of the fire was initially unknown. The fire investigation department of the State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Post from the fire department on "X"

Source: www.stern.de

