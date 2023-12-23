Skip to content
Minster - Fire in a warehouse: warning for residents

Due to a fire in a warehouse in Bedburg-Hau on the Lower Rhine, the authorities are asking people in the neighborhood to keep windows and doors closed. According to the police on Saturday, there is a lot of smoke and traffic disruption in the area in the district of Kleve. Two people have so far been slightly injured by smoke fumes. The police were unable to provide any information on the cause of the fire or the amount of damage in the afternoon.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de

