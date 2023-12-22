Skip to content
Fire in a caravan and boat on Usedom

A fire involving a caravan and a boat on the island of Usedom has caused damage of around 12,000 euros. Nobody was injured in the fire on Thursday evening, according to the police. As arson cannot be ruled out, the criminal police are investigating in all directions.

