Fire - Fire in a barn with 1000 piglets in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district
A fire has broken out in a pigsty with around 1000 piglets in Bresegard near Eldena (Ludwigslust-Parchim district). A police spokesman said on Tuesday that it was still unclear whether and if so, how many animals had been harmed. The fire-fighting work was in full swing. Open flames can now be seen. There was heavy smoke development.
1. police press release 2. police press release
Source: www.stern.de