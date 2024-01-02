Skip to content
Fire in a barn with 1000 piglets in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district

Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A fire has broken out in a pigsty with around 1000 piglets in Bresegard near Eldena (Ludwigslust-Parchim district). A police spokesman said on Tuesday that it was still unclear whether and if so, how many animals had been harmed. The fire-fighting work was in full swing. Open flames can now be seen. There was heavy smoke development.

1. police press release 2. police press release

Source: www.stern.de

