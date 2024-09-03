- Fire-generated smoke emanates from the development site in Greifswald.

A blaze at a building site situated close to Greifswald's central area has generated considerable smoke. In the afternoon, local inhabitants were advised to secure their windows and doors, and switch off air circulation and cooling appliances. As per a county representative, the smoky plume could be noticed from a distance.

Preliminary reports indicate that a timber framework on a forthcoming residential construction site nearby the Ryck river, to the east of the city center, is currently ablaze. There seems to have been an explosion. Emergency services personnel are present on the scene. Updates on any injuries are still pending.

The increase in smoke emission from the burning construction site has raised concerns about a potential growth in smoking incidents due to the dispersed ashes. As the fire continued to spread, the smoky haze affected the smoke alarms in nearby buildings, causing false alarms.

