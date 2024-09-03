Skip to content
Fire-generated smoke emanates from the development site in Greifswald.

Smog envelops Greifswald as a result of a blaze. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire is occurring on a construction site. The local inhabitants are urged to shut their window and door openings.

Amidst a fire in Greifswald, it's advisable for locals to maintain their window and door shutters securely closed.

- Fire-generated smoke emanates from the development site in Greifswald.

A blaze at a building site situated close to Greifswald's central area has generated considerable smoke. In the afternoon, local inhabitants were advised to secure their windows and doors, and switch off air circulation and cooling appliances. As per a county representative, the smoky plume could be noticed from a distance.

Preliminary reports indicate that a timber framework on a forthcoming residential construction site nearby the Ryck river, to the east of the city center, is currently ablaze. There seems to have been an explosion. Emergency services personnel are present on the scene. Updates on any injuries are still pending.

