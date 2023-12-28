Flood situation - Fire department: Water levels in Bremen stagnate

The flood situation in Bremen has stabilized. The water levels are stagnating, said a fire department spokesman early on Thursday morning. After residents in the Borgfeld district had to leave several houses on the Wümme on Wednesday and properties in the Timmersloh district were also affected by the flooding, it was possible to rework the dykes. According to the spokesperson, 15,000 sandbags were used in Timmersloh. There were no more evacuation measures.

In Lilienthal in Lower Saxony, which borders directly on Bremen, several streets were evacuated on Thursday night due to the flooding. According to the local fire department, a dyke in the municipality had already burst on Wednesday.

Source: www.stern.de