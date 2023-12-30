Fire department seals dike near Celle with sandbags

Skip to content
Floodwater has damaged a dyke near Celle. Firefighters were deployed in Wathlingen on Saturday evening to secure the structure with sandbags, as the chairman of the Celle district fire brigade association, Volker Prüsse, said on Saturday evening. The flood had washed out parts of the dyke, which is more of a wall than a flood protection structure. Due to the impassable terrain, numerous firefighters were deployed. Wathlingen is located on the Fuhse, a tributary of the Aller.

