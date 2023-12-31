Dyke protection - Fire department: Residents in Sandkrug can return to their homes

Residents in Hatten-Sandkrug (Oldenburg district) threatened by flooding can return to their homes, according to the fire department. As the Oldenburg district fire department announced on Sunday, the acute phase of securing the dyke has been completed. The number of firefighters has been reduced to 200 and will be further reduced from New Year's Eve onwards. However, foot patrols will continue to monitor the dyke day and night in the coming week.

Sandbags and helicopters from the Federal Police and the Federal Armed Forces are reportedly still on standby to be able to react quickly. The population is called upon to remain vigilant and not to enter the dykes. On Monday evening, houses on two streets in Sandkrug were evacuated.

Source: www.stern.de