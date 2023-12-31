Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdisastersbad weatheroldenburgdike protectionlower saxonyfire departmentdistrict fire departmentfloodsundayemergencies

Fire department: Residents in Sandkrug can return to their homes

Residents in Hatten-Sandkrug (Oldenburg district) threatened by flooding can return to their homes, according to the fire department. As the Oldenburg district fire department announced on Sunday, the acute phase of securing the dyke has been completed. The number of firefighters has been...

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Firefighters sawing up a fallen tree near Sandkrug. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Firefighters sawing up a fallen tree near Sandkrug. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Dyke protection - Fire department: Residents in Sandkrug can return to their homes

Residents in Hatten-Sandkrug (Oldenburg district) threatened by flooding can return to their homes, according to the fire department. As the Oldenburg district fire department announced on Sunday, the acute phase of securing the dyke has been completed. The number of firefighters has been reduced to 200 and will be further reduced from New Year's Eve onwards. However, foot patrols will continue to monitor the dyke day and night in the coming week.

Sandbags and helicopters from the Federal Police and the Federal Armed Forces are reportedly still on standby to be able to react quickly. The population is called upon to remain vigilant and not to enter the dykes. On Monday evening, houses on two streets in Sandkrug were evacuated.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

View of the Buckau ferry. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Magdeburg expects the flood peak in the new year

The water level of the Elbe in Magdeburg is only rising slowly. On Sunday, the measured value at the Strombrücke bridge was 5.11 meters around midday, according to the flood forecasting center. The highest level is not expected until Monday or Tuesday with values around 5.20 meters in the state...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Meadows and fields are flooded by the high water of the Weser near Fuhlen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Weather service warns of continuous rain

The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain in Lower Saxony over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening is valid from Tuesday at 00:00 until probably Thursday night. It therefore coincides with the already tense flood situation. "Widespread...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

View of the Buckau ferry. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Magdeburg expects the flood peak in the new year

The water level of the Elbe in Magdeburg is only rising slowly. On Sunday, the measured value at the Strombrücke bridge was 5.11 meters around midday, according to the flood forecasting center. The highest level is not expected until Monday or Tuesday with values around 5.20 meters in the state...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public