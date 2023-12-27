Fire department rescues trapped sheep from drowning

The flood situation in Lower Saxony remains tense. In the Hanover region, rescue workers are able to bring a flock of sheep to safety from the masses of water. A brief panic among the animals complicates the operation.

A herd of Heidschnucken sheep has been rescued from the floods by boat in the Hanover region of Lower Saxony. Emergency services from the German Life Saving Association (DLRG) used boats to get the ten or so animals across the water in Wedemark, north of Hanover, according to the organization. On Boxing Day, the sheep had become trapped in the waters of the River Wietze.

The emergency services then rescued the animals individually by boat from a small piece of land where they had saved themselves. The rescue was complicated by the fact that the sheep ran into the water in fright after the first animal was rescued. There they were finally trapped by the DLRG forces and picked up by boat. Some of the animals were also driven through the water. The owner was also on site and supported the rescue operation.

The flood situation in Lower Saxony remains tense and is worsening locally. This is according to the forecast from the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN). A total of 71 out of 97 gauges in Lower Saxony reported flooding, 40 of which were at the highest reporting level 3. The situation was particularly critical in the south on the Weser and in the catchment areas of the Aller, Leine and Oker rivers.

Around 100,000 emergency services dealt with around 20,000 flood operations over the past few days, as state fire director Dieter Rohrberg reported. Among other things, cellars were pumped out and important infrastructure such as hospitals were secured. The situation is under control, but the all-clear cannot yet be given, emphasized Rohrberg. They were better prepared than in previous years. The state had invested a lot of money in flood protection, vehicles and equipment.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de