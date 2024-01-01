Skip to content
Frankfurt am Main - Fire department rescues "scantily clad" woman from window sill

A woman surprised the emergency services on New Year's Eve in Frankfurt. According to the fire department on Monday, she had to be rescued "lightly clothed" from an outside window sill on the second floor of a building using a turntable ladder because the window behind her could no longer be opened. "However, there was no danger of falling and she did not make a mentally difficult impression," said a fire department spokesperson.

The scantily clad woman was not the occupant of the apartment behind the window in the Nordend district, but was initially unable to say how she got into her predicament. "With the help of the police and after outpatient treatment by the ambulance service, the woman was taken to her actual apartment," the fire department said. It did not give any further details, nor did the police.

Source: www.stern.de

