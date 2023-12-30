Skip to content
Fire department rescues residents from burning house

Two people have been seriously injured in a fire in a detached house in Pulheim (Rhein-Erft district). The fire department rescued the two 54 and 55-year-old residents from the burning house on Friday evening, according to a police spokesperson. They were taken to a specialist clinic. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. According to initial findings, the fire broke out in the living room. The house was no longer habitable.

Firefighters are on duty after a fire in front of a residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Rhine-Erft district - Fire department rescues residents from burning house

Two people have been seriously injured in a fire in a detached house in Pulheim(Rhein-Erft district). The fire department rescued the two 54 and 55-year-old residents from the burning house on Friday evening, according to a police spokesperson. They were taken to a specialist clinic. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. According to initial findings, the fire broke out in the living room. The house was no longer habitable.

