Rhine-Erft district - Fire department rescues residents from burning house

Two people have been seriously injured in a fire in a detached house in Pulheim(Rhein-Erft district). The fire department rescued the two 54 and 55-year-old residents from the burning house on Friday evening, according to a police spokesperson. They were taken to a specialist clinic. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. According to initial findings, the fire broke out in the living room. The house was no longer habitable.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de