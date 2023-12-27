Skip to content
Fire department rescues cyclist from flooded road

A cyclist disregarded a flood-related road closure in Hanover and fell in deep water. The 75-year-old was washed away, then managed to cling to a tree and called the emergency services himself, a fire department spokesperson said on Wednesday. He was eventually located by two fire department...

Fire department water rescue teams stand on a flooded road during an operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hanover - Fire department rescues cyclist from flooded road

A cyclist disregarded a flood-related road closure in Hanover and fell in deep water. The 75-year-old was washed away, then managed to cling to a tree and called the emergency services himself, a fire department spokesperson said on Wednesday. He was eventually located by two fire department drones and rescued from his predicament. The senior citizen was handed over to the emergency services.

The fire department repeatedly warns people not to enter areas that are closed due to flooding. The operation was therefore particularly annoying, said the spokesperson. The person had put himself and the helpers in danger. It was also annoying that more and more people turned up during the rescue who wanted to watch the operation in waders and rubber boots. They also disturbed the work of the helpers and put themselves in danger.

