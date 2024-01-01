New Year's Eve - Fire department: Peaceful turn of the year in Dresden

According to the fire department, the turn of the year was peaceful in the state capital of Dresden. There were no attacks on rescue workers, the fire department announced on New Year's Day. The rescuers were called out 247 times on New Year's Eve. Many operations were necessary because people who had consumed too much alcohol or drugs required medical assistance. The emergency services were also called out due to falls or injuries caused by fireworks. In addition, there were various smaller fires, some of which were also caused by firecrackers.

Source: www.stern.de