Fire department must rescue driver on flooded road

Flood - Fire department must rescue driver on flooded road

A 45-year-old female driver got stuck in flood water with her car on Christmas Eve in Frankenberg (Central Saxony district). The police reported on Monday that the woman had driven along the village road in the district of Dittersbach, which was flooded with meltwater. The engine was apparently damaged and the car became trapped in the water. The fire department rescued the car and the driver unharmed.

