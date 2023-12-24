Weather - Fire department in constant use in Hanover: Rising water levels

After persistent rain and sometimes heavy gusts of wind, the Hanover fire department is on permanent duty. A lot of water damage was reported in buildings and trees also had to be removed, the fire department announced on Sunday morning. In the past 24 hours, the forces had been called out to 52 operations in the state capital. The fire department control center also dispatched 255 operations for fire departments in the Hannover region.

Over the course of Saturday, the fire department received an increasing number of reports of water damage. Rainwater had penetrated building basements or had collected on the surface in depressions in the ground, according to reports. No people were injured.

The current flood levels are currently being constantly monitored. The emergency services are constantly checking the levels in the flooded areas. In Ricklingen, the dyke gates on Düsternstraße and Kneippweg are to be closed shortly. All preventive protective measures have so far prevented major problems caused by the high water levels of the Leine and Ihme in the state capital.

Persistent rain is causing the water levels of rivers and streams to continue to rise in large parts of Lower Saxony. According to the Lower Saxony Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation Agency (NLWKN), 30 water levels had reached the third of four warning levels by early Sunday morning. The rivers Weser, Aller, Leine and Oker, among others, exceeded this threshold. At level three, flooding of properties and larger areas as well as roads and cellars is possible.

The situation was particularly precarious on Sunday in Rodenberg (district of Schaumburg), Sarstedt (district of Hildesheim) and Hann. Münden (district of Göttingen).

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de