New Year's Eve - Fire department: fewer assaults on emergency services

From the point of view of the Berlin fire department, the past New Year's Eve went more smoothly than the turn of the year a year ago. According to initial findings, 30 attacks on fire department personnel and vehicles were registered, the fire department announced on New Year's morning. As things stand, however, no one was injured. According to the fire department, there were 69 attacks at the turn of the year 2022/2023, in which 15 helpers were injured. In 2021/2022, there were 10 attacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the figures, the total number of deployments was also lower than in the previous year. According to the figures, the helpers were called out to a total of 1598 incidents in the period from 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year's Day. That was 119 fewer incidents than in 2022/2023. 663 fires (previous year: 749) and 861 rescue operations (825) were reported. On average, there were 1450 operations per day, it said.

"On this first day of January, we can say that, from the perspective of the Berlin fire department, the turn of the year was relatively mild compared to the previous year," explained State Fire Director Karsten Homrighausen. However, any attack on emergency services is unacceptable. "We will not tolerate this and will file a criminal complaint in every single case," he emphasized. According to him, a total of 1547 firefighters and helpers from other aid organizations were deployed.

