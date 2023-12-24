Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscellar firefiresfire departmentnorth rhine-westphaliaunnawerneselm

Fire department extinguishes extensive cellar fire

A fire in the basement of an industrial building in Selm (Unna district) led to a complex firefighting operation on Saturday. According to a statement from the Werne fire department, the firefighting measures were complicated because numerous clothes and household items were stored in the 100...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Unna district - Fire department extinguishes extensive cellar fire

A fire in the basement of an industrial building in Selm ( Unna district) led to a complex firefighting operation on Saturday. According to a statement from the Werne fire department, the firefighting measures were complicated because numerous clothes and household items were stored in the 100 square meter basement.

The approximately one-meter-high layer of objects was temporarily removed by up to three excavators in order to be extinguished outside the hall, it said. However, as many areas were not accessible for the excavators, several fire department teams had to clear them manually. The Unna district police authority estimated the material damage at around 150,000 euros on Saturday. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

Press release from the Werne fire department

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public