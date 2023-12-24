Unna district - Fire department extinguishes extensive cellar fire

A fire in the basement of an industrial building in Selm ( Unna district) led to a complex firefighting operation on Saturday. According to a statement from the Werne fire department, the firefighting measures were complicated because numerous clothes and household items were stored in the 100 square meter basement.

The approximately one-meter-high layer of objects was temporarily removed by up to three excavators in order to be extinguished outside the hall, it said. However, as many areas were not accessible for the excavators, several fire department teams had to clear them manually. The Unna district police authority estimated the material damage at around 150,000 euros on Saturday. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

Press release from the Werne fire department

