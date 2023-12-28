Turn of the year - Fire department deployed with more than 1500 personnel on New Year's Eve

The Berlin fire department is planning to deploy over 1500 firefighters on New Year's Eve. That is around three times as many as on a normal night, the fire department announced on Thursday. The majority of the personnel deployed will come from the professional fire department and the volunteer fire department, which will be supported by forces from aid organizations, the German Armed Forces and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW).

At 7 p.m. on December 31, the so-called New Year's Eve state of emergency will be declared again. This includes, among other things, the reinforcement of fire stations and the convening of a fire department staff to continuously assess the situation.

According to experience, New Year's Eve is usually the busiest night of the year. The fire department is expecting a sharp increase in emergency calls and operations, particularly in the areas of emergency rescue and firefighting. The private use of fireworks poses a particularly high risk.

On its website, the fire department provides information on the safe use of fireworks. For example, only tested fireworks should be used, the instructions for use should be read carefully beforehand and fireworks should not be put in jacket and trouser pockets. Windows and balcony doors should also be kept closed.

Fire department tips Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de