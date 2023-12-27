Turn of the year - Fire department and police want to prevent violence on New Year's Eve

Thepolice and fire department in Hamburg have called for a peaceful New Year's Eve on social media as well as on posters and on passenger television on buses and subway trains. The joint campaign entitled "No violence against emergency services" will run until New Year's Eve, according to the police. The campaign is a response to the fact that, in recent years, pyrotechnics have been deliberately thrown at and injured members of the emergency services on New Year's Eve.

A short film tells stories of New Year's Eve operations which, according to the press release, "have happened in a similar way". Celebrities such as presenter Johannes B. Kerner and Bundesliga referee Patrick Ittrich are supporting the campaign with their own video messages.

"We are coming to help. Anyone who uses violence against our emergency services is doing one thing above all else - namely committing a criminal offense," said Hamburg Police Commissioner Falk Schnabel. Jan Peters, deputy acting head of the Hamburg Fire Brigade, emphasized: "Targeted attacks against emergency services primarily affect the person in uniform."

Police statement with photo Information on the campaign

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de