Rhine-Neckar district - Fire breaks out in residential building in Ladenburg
A fire broke out in a residential building in Ladenburg(Rhine-Neckar district) on Wednesday morning. The police initially gave no information about possible injuries. According to the police, the cause of the fire was also initially unclear. This morning, firefighters, police and emergency services were on the scene.
Police statement
Source: www.stern.de