Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfire departmentrhine-neckar districtfiresladenburgpolicebaden-württemberg

Fire breaks out in residential building in Ladenburg

A fire broke out in a residential building in Ladenburg (Rhine-Neckar district) on Wednesday morning. The police initially gave no information about possible injuries. According to the police, the cause of the fire was also initially unclear. This morning, firefighters, police and emergency...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Rhine-Neckar district - Fire breaks out in residential building in Ladenburg

A fire broke out in a residential building in Ladenburg(Rhine-Neckar district) on Wednesday morning. The police initially gave no information about possible injuries. According to the police, the cause of the fire was also initially unclear. This morning, firefighters, police and emergency services were on the scene.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The headquarters of the Federal Employment Agency. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hamburg's labor market is treading water

Hamburg's labor market is treading water. The number of unemployed people remained almost unchanged in December, rising by just 82 or 0.1 percent to 82,805 compared to the previous month, according to the Hamburg Employment Agency on Wednesday. The unemployment rate has now been at 7.6 percent...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest