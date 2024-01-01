New Year's Eve - Fire bowl in living room: Seven injured at party

Seven people in Galching (Starnberg district) suffered smoke inhalation during a family celebration on New Year's Eve. According to the police, the family decided to move a burning fire bowl into their living room early on Monday morning to continue celebrating the New Year. Shortly afterwards, seven family members noticed signs of poisoning and were vomiting, whereupon they called the emergency services. The injured were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Source: www.stern.de