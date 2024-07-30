- Fire at Welzheim school - suspected arson

In a fire at a school building in Welzheim, Rems-Murr district, initial estimates suggest damages of around 100,000 euros. According to police reports, there are indications of arson: Unidentified individuals were present in the vicinity of the school at the time of the fire.

On Monday evening, a fire started in a covered outdoor area on the west side of the school. The flames then spread to a wooden canopy of the building, according to the police. Firefighters and rescue services were deployed in large numbers. After about an hour, the fire was extinguished. The police took over the investigation.

The firefighting efforts by the emergency services successfully managed to put out the fire after about an hour. It's crucial for the firefighting team to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire, as arson is suspected.

