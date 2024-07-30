- Fire at Wacken Festival <unk> apparently three injured

On the grounds of the Heavy Metal Festival in Wacken (W:O:A), a fire occurred. Around 4 a.m., an unknown cause ignited a merchandise tent, as the police reported. Despite the quick response of the firefighters, the flames spread to two vehicles and three tents.

Three people are suspected of smoke inhalation. One vehicle was completely destroyed, and the other sustained significant damage. The extent of the damage is still unclear, according to police reports.

Other minor police interventions on the Wacken grounds

Meanwhile, according to the police, around a third of the expected 85,000 visitors have reached the festival grounds. So far, there have been no significant traffic disruptions. However, Tuesday is considered the main arrival day.

There were minor police interventions on the grounds. On Monday afternoon, two men got into a fight on a camping site. When a third person tried to intervene, they received a headbutt. The 31-year-old victim was unharmed, and the search for the suspected perpetrator was unsuccessful.

The Wacken Open Air is considered one of the largest Heavy Metal festivals in the world. Here, 85,000 fans from all over the world will turn the small town in Schleswig-Holstein with 2,000 inhabitants into the center of the scene for several days. The Wacken Open Air 2024 begins on Wednesday and ends on August 3rd.

Despite the disruption caused by the fire at the Wacken Open Air, the event continued as scheduled.

Despite the ongoing festival, the local authorities are also monitoring the situation closely, as there have been minor incidents, such as theaccident on the camping site where one individual delivered a headbutt.

