German Federal StatesNewsfire department operationsaxonychemnitzfire departmentfireschristmas market

Fire at the Chemnitz Christmas market

Fire department operation - Fire at the Chemnitz Christmas market

A wooden sales hut caught fire at the Chemnitz Christmas market on Saturday night. No people were injured, according to the Chemnitz police department. According to initial findings, the fire was caused by a technical defect in the ceiling lamp inside the hut. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire quickly. The amount of property damage was initially unclear.

