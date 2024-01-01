Emergency - Fire at New Year's Eve party in Graz: numerous injured

A fire broke out at a New Year's Eve party in Graz in the south of Austria early this morning. 21 people were injured, at least three of them seriously, according to the police in the province of Styria.

18 people were taken to hospital. The police were initially unable to provide any information about the cause of the fire. The fire broke out in the entrance area of a pub.

Source: www.stern.de