Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsnew year's evepoliceaustrianew yearturn of the yeargrazemergencyfiresnew year's eve party

Fire at New Year's Eve party in Graz: numerous injured

New Year's Eve ended with a huge shock for some people in Austria: a fire breaks out and many people are injured.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Emergency services work at the scene of the fire in Graz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Emergency services work at the scene of the fire in Graz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emergency - Fire at New Year's Eve party in Graz: numerous injured

A fire broke out at a New Year's Eve party in Graz in the south of Austria early this morning. 21 people were injured, at least three of them seriously, according to the police in the province of Styria.

18 people were taken to hospital. The police were initially unable to provide any information about the cause of the fire. The fire broke out in the entrance area of a pub.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest