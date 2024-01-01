Emergency - Fire at New Year's Eve party in Graz: deaths and injuries

A fire broke out at a New Year's Eve party in Graz in the south of Austria early this morning. One person was killed and 20 others were injured, some seriously, according to the police in the province of Styria.

18 people were taken to hospital. The police were initially unable to provide any information about the cause of the fire. The fire broke out at around 4 a.m. in the entrance area of a pub.

Police officers injured in New Year's Eve riots in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, the turn of the year was a night of riots in many places. Dozens of police officers were injured, including by fireworks, reported the ANP news agency on New Year's Day, citing police sources. A total of at least 200 suspected perpetrators were arrested in various cities.

The riots were "completely unacceptable", said Peije de Meij, the coordinator of the nationwide police operations on New Year's Eve. "Unfortunately, this is the reality we always have to operate in at the turn of the year." In several places, including Amsterdam, the riot police were confronted "with large groups of people wearing balaclavas and purposefully seeking confrontation with the police".

In a number of places, people who simply wanted to celebrate were reportedly attacked with pyrotechnics. Houses and cars were also attacked. In Rotterdam alone, 110 cars and electric scooters were set on fire. According to media reports, firework ban zones were ignored in many places.

Quiet turn of the year in France

The turn of the year in France, on the other hand, was largely calm. Over a million people celebrated on the Champs-Élysées in Paris without any significant incidents, said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on New Year's morning. The rest of France was also calm. The strong police presence had paid off. The number of arrests, incidents involving fireworks and cars set on fire had decreased. According to the figures, 380 arrests were made nationwide, 745 cars were set on fire and around 40 officers were slightly injured.

In Paris, the celebrations at the turn of the year with a mass of spectators were also seen by the police as a test run for the Olympic Games in the capital this summer. The Olympics were also the theme of a light show on the Champs-Élysées.

Source: www.stern.de