Fire - Fire at concrete manufacturer: suspected arson

There has been a major fire on the premises of a concrete manufacturer in Berlin-Kreuzberg. The fire department of the state criminal investigation department is now investigating on suspicion of arson, as the police announced this morning.

A local resident reported the fire on the site on Schleusenufer early on Wednesday morning. Several cement silos and the main building were in flames. Five trucks were also on fire, as the Berlin fire department announced on Platform X, formerly Twitter. 44 firefighters were deployed for two hours. No one was injured. The police did not specify the amount of property damage.

