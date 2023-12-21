Skip to content
Fire at campsite: Woman died of smoke inhalation

The body found after a fire on a campsite is that of the 66-year-old owner of the caravan. According to forensic experts, she died of smoke inhalation, the police announced on Thursday.

The dead woman was found just under a week ago near Sinsheim (Rhine-Neckar district). The caravan had been used by the woman as a home. The fire may have been caused by an electric heater overheating, it said. The woman was probably surprised by the fire in her sleep. There were no indications of foul play.

The woman's body was found by firefighters during the extinguishing work and an autopsy was carried out. The fire had spread to surrounding caravans. There were no injuries. The damage was estimated to be in the mid five-figure range.

Source: www.stern.de

