Fire at BASF plant wounds 14 people

An the premises of the chemical company BASF in Ludwigshafen, there's an explosion, followed by smoke rising. The fire department quickly extinguishes the resulting fire, but 14 employees are injured. The incident brings back unpleasant memories of 2016.

At the chemical company BASF, an explosion on the worksite in Ludwigshafen led to a fire. 14 employees were lightly injured and are currently in the works infirmary, BASF announced. The fire has been extinguished by the works fire department. According to BASF, a smoke cloud was also visible outside the worksite.

The cause of the incident has not yet been disclosed by the Ludwigshafen company. The police received reports of a loud bang, a spokeswoman for the Rhineland-Palatinate police headquarters said. Several concerned residents called in. There was never any danger to the population. Environmental measurement vehicles are currently in operation within and outside the worksite.

According to BASF, slightly elevated levels of hydrocarbons were found within the worksite and in adjacent parts of the Friesenheim district. The Ludwigshafen fire department reported that brand gases were released as a result of the fire in the southern part of the worksite. It warned residents of possible odor nuisances and visibility impairments in the districts of Friesenheim, Oppau, and Edigheim. The affected area should be avoided. Windows and doors should be closed, and ventilation and air conditioning should be turned off.

BASF shares lost up to 2.8 percent in trading after the announcement and were the biggest loser in the DAX index. In October 2016, five people died in an explosion accident at BASF in Ludwigshafen. During work on a pipeline, a fire broke out and later led to explosions of flammable liquid gases.

