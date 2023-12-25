Ortenau district - Fire: 28-year-old holds out on balcony until rescued

A 28-year-old man held out on the balcony during a fire in his apartment in Offenburg on Christmas Eve and waited for the fire department. The fire department reported that the man was then brought outside via the stairwell by the emergency services using a so-called escape hood. A police spokesperson was initially unable to say anything about the damage or the cause on Monday. The 28-year-old was taken to hospital on Sunday evening with suspected smoke inhalation.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de