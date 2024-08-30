Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsFederal Agency for Labour

Financial hardship triggers an increase in joblessness

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
The economic stagnation continues to impact the job market, lamented the head of the government,...
The economic stagnation continues to impact the job market, lamented the head of the government, Nahles.

Financial hardship triggers an increase in joblessness

The German economy's sluggishness is reflected in the job market. Businesses are less eager to hire, while the population eagerly seeks employment. However, opportunities in training roles appear more promising.

Unemployment in Germany climbed by 63,000 in August, reaching a three-and-a-half-year high of 2.872 million. This figure represents an increase of 176,000 compared to August 2021, as announced by the Federal Employment Agency. The unemployment rate subsequently rose by 0.1 percentage points to 6.1%.

"The labor market continues to endure the impact of economic stagnation. Unemployment and underemployment have escalated during the summer break," Andrea Nahles, chairperson of the board, commented.

The need for labor force in companies also wanes. August recorded 699,000 open positions, a decrease of 72,000 from the previous year.

Short-time work is increasingly prevalent. The Federal Employment Agency disbursed short-time work allowances for 232,000 employees in June, an increase from 215,000 in May and 223,000 in April.

The training market, however, presents a more positive outlook. During the period from October 2023 to August 2024, 418,000 young individuals registered as job seekers for training roles, a 10,000 increase compared to the previous year.

In August, 82,000 individuals failed to secure a training position or an alternative. Conversely, 158,000 of the total 502,000 training positions remained vacant. By the end of September, the Federal Employment Agency expects a substantial decrease in the number of unemployed applicants and unfilled training positions, maintaining a dynamic job market.

The Federal Employment Agency, which is the Federal Agency for Labour in Germany, announced an increase in unemployment by 176,000 compared to August 2021. Despite this, they noted a surge in the number of young individuals registering for training roles, totaling 418,000 from October 2023 to August 2024.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Management Shuffle at Audi's Four-Ring Symbol
Economy

Audi will switch up its sales leadership.

Over a half-decade, Hildegard Wortmann served as the head of vehicle distribution for the Ingolstadt automotive company, making her the initial female leader in this role. She has since handed over her position to an experienced Audi veteran.

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
Demonstration outside the French embassy in Moscow, employing white paper model airplanes as a...
Economy

Telegram's substantial commercial operations are subject to scrutiny

Telegram's substantial commercial operations are subject to scrutiny The company managing the controversial chat application Telegram is entirely centered around its CEO and creator, Pavel Durov. Legal proceedings against Durov in France could potentially become a financial predicament for the corporation. Doubts are emerging among investors regarding the

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Oliver Pocher expresses his heartache through performances: Oliver Pocher
Society

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances.

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances. Oliver Pocher consistently utilizes his ex-spouse as fodder for cheap chuckles. Is his comedy becoming overly extreme? Instead of acknowledging that both parties are part of a broken relationship, he once more opted to overstep boundaries. His children's mom

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Müller is required to shell out 80,000 Euros due to the application of unlawful emblems.
Society

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict Pop star Melanie Müller challenges her conviction for making the Nazi salute. The lawyer representing the 36-year-old has filed an appeal, as per the Leipzig local court's announcement. The court had fined the Ballermann star a total of 160 daily rates

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public