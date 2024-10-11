Financial giants JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are experiencing decrease in earnings.

Major financial institutions JPMorgan and Wells Fargo initiated the U.S. banking sector's earnings report for the summer. Both reported a decline in profits during the third quarter. On one side, there was an escalation in loan loss provisions. Conversely, consumer loan demand witnessed a decrease.

JPMorgan experienced a slight dip in earnings, despite higher revenues, primarily due to increased credit risk expenses. Revenues were bolstered by investment banking. On the flip side, Wells Fargo reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter, chiefly due to a decrease in net interest income. However, it managed to surpass analyst projections.

JPMorgan's quarterly earnings amounted to $12.9 billion, representing a decrease of approximately $300 million compared to the previous year. Earnings per share reached $4.37, outperforming analysts' predictions of $3.99.

Revenues increased to $42.7 billion from $39.9 billion the previous year, surpassing analysts' expectations of $41.4 billion. Investment banking fees surged by 31% as a result of heightened merger and issuance activity.

Wells Fargo's net income at quarter's end was $5.1 billion, having plummeted around 11% compared to the same period a year ago. Earnings per share reached $1.42, surpassing analysts' estimates of $1.28. Revenues fell to $20.4 billion from $20.9 billion. The results were affected by decreased loan demand and greater interest payments to depositors. Net interest income, the disparity between execution income from loans and deposits' costs, reduced by 11% to nearly $11.7 billion.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo marked the opening of earnings reporting for prominent U.S. banks. In the upcoming week, Citigroup, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs will reveal their third-quarter results.

