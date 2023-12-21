Municipalities - Financial equalization 2024: search for a compromise

Under pressure from tight budgets, the state government and leading associations must reach a compromise on the municipal financial equalization for 2024. The top-level talks at the Ministry of Finance (10.00 a.m.) are taking place under difficult conditions compared to previous years: The cities and municipalities are demanding more money from the Free State due to the general inflation rate, high energy and personnel costs and new tasks such as climate protection. However, the state budget is also suffering from declining revenues and rising expenditure.

Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU) had therefore already warned against exaggerated expectations before the decisive negotiations: "The state budget is also struggling with rising costs for personnel and energy, among other things, as well as high inflation - and that with currently declining tax revenues." There is therefore "much less leeway in the state budget than is always believed".

In recent weeks and months, representatives of the local authority umbrella associations have repeatedly insisted on an increase in financial equalization and otherwise warned of severe cuts to local authority services. They justified this with high inflation, personnel costs and additional challenges, such as climate protection.

Füracker appealed to all participants in the negotiations to find compromises: "My goal is not to always just argue about who pays for something - it is much more important to me to first clarify what we really need, especially in times of tight budgets."

In addition to the heads of the Association of Cities, the Association of Counties, the Association of Municipalities and the District Assembly as well as Füracker, Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann(CSU), Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Freie Wähler) and the Chairman of the Budget Committee in the state parliament, Josef Zellmeier (CSU), are also taking part in the talks.

The Free State uses financial equalization to support the municipalities - local authorities, administrative districts and boroughs - so that they can carry out a variety of tasks in their respective territories in the interests of their citizens. The volume of financial equalization has risen steadily and sharply in recent years. While it amounted to around 8.9 billion euros in 2017, it was already 11.16 billion euros in 2023.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de