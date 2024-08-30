Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsEconomic slowdown

Financial downturn triggers an increase in joblessness

The southwest job market continues to experience tension, with no signs of recovery in sight. August saw another rise in the number of jobless individuals.

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
The regional authority releases statistics on joblessness during August (historical photograph)
The regional authority releases statistics on joblessness during August (historical photograph)

- Financial downturn triggers an increase in joblessness

The jobless count in Baden-Württemberg has risen once more. In August, it hit 283,913 - a jump of 14,720 or 5.5% compared to the previous month. Consequently, the unemployment rate climbed by 0.2 percentage points, landing at 4.4%, as per the regional branch of the German Federal Employment Agency in Stuttgart.

The struggling economic scenario is putting a strain on the employment sector. It's nonetheless reassuring to see businesses prioritizing the retention of skilled workforce and continuous training. As of now, approximately 26,200 unoccupied learning positions are recorded with the employment services. Unemployment levels were marginally higher than the year prior. In August 2023, the unemployment rate was at 4.1%. The Federal Employment Agency relied on data up to August 14 for their statistical evaluations.

The economic slowdown is having a notable impact on various sectors, including employment. The ongoing struggle in the economic scenario has led to an increase in the jobless count in Baden-Württemberg, with August seeing a rise of 14,720 unemployed individuals, contributing to an economic slowdown-induced economic downturn.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Oliver Pocher expresses his heartache through performances: Oliver Pocher
Society

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances.

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances. Oliver Pocher consistently utilizes his ex-spouse as fodder for cheap chuckles. Is his comedy becoming overly extreme? Instead of acknowledging that both parties are part of a broken relationship, he once more opted to overstep boundaries. His children's mom

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Müller is required to shell out 80,000 Euros due to the application of unlawful emblems.
Society

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict Pop star Melanie Müller challenges her conviction for making the Nazi salute. The lawyer representing the 36-year-old has filed an appeal, as per the Leipzig local court's announcement. The court had fined the Ballermann star a total of 160 daily rates

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public