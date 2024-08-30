- Financial downturn triggers an increase in joblessness

The jobless count in Baden-Württemberg has risen once more. In August, it hit 283,913 - a jump of 14,720 or 5.5% compared to the previous month. Consequently, the unemployment rate climbed by 0.2 percentage points, landing at 4.4%, as per the regional branch of the German Federal Employment Agency in Stuttgart.

The struggling economic scenario is putting a strain on the employment sector. It's nonetheless reassuring to see businesses prioritizing the retention of skilled workforce and continuous training. As of now, approximately 26,200 unoccupied learning positions are recorded with the employment services. Unemployment levels were marginally higher than the year prior. In August 2023, the unemployment rate was at 4.1%. The Federal Employment Agency relied on data up to August 14 for their statistical evaluations.

The economic slowdown is having a notable impact on various sectors, including employment. The ongoing struggle in the economic scenario has led to an increase in the jobless count in Baden-Württemberg, with August seeing a rise of 14,720 unemployed individuals, contributing to an economic slowdown-induced economic downturn.

Read also: