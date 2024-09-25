Financial districts are creating a minimal vacancy in their presence.

U.S. investors are keeping an eye on consumer sentiment within the country. Indications of a decrease in consumer confidence led Wall Street to show some uncertainty. However, expectations for new interest rate adjustments managed to gain traction at the end of trading sessions.

The Wall Street concluded the day with slight gains. A temporary setback was experienced due to a decrease in consumer confidence in the U.S., dropping the consumer confidence index to 98.7, which was lower than the 104.0 anticipated by Dow Jones Newswires economists. This information intensified speculations that the U.S. economy might fail to achieve a "soft landing." Conversely, expectations for a notable rate hike by the Fed in November grew stronger.

The Dow Jones Index increased by 0.2 percent, reaching 42,208 points, following a brief touch of a new record high of 42,281. The S&P 500 climbed by 0.3 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite surged by 0.6 percent. There were 1,718 winners (up from Monday's 1,558) and 1,081 losers (1,224), with 53 (88) stocks remaining unchanged.

The underperformance of the expected consumer confidence in the U.S. coincides with the possibility of the Fed implementing another 50 basis points rate cut in November, according to Jamie Cox of Harris Financial. "Consumers are clearly preoccupied with the effects of upcoming elections, escalating global conflicts, and persistent high food and credit costs," Cox stated. However, the significant economic indicator of the week, the PCE price index, remains on the agenda for Friday. This index is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation.

China stocks receive a boost from Wall Street

Wall Street also received support from China, as the country's central bank announced a broad range of measures to rejuvenate the slowing economy of the world's second-largest economy. Consequently, the ADRs of Chinese companies traded in the U.S. surged. Alibaba climbed 7.9 percent, Nio ascended 11.7 percent, and JD.com skyrocketed by 13.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Visa shares plummeted by 5.5 percent following lawsuits filed by the U.S. Justice Department, alleging violation of antitrust laws and maintaining a monopoly in debit card payments through unlawful methods.

Lifeway Foods shares soared by 23.6 percent following announcements of a complete acquisition of the U.S. food company by Danone for $283.4 million. Spotify shares advanced by 3.1 percent after TikTok, its music streaming competitor, declared that it would cease operations on November 28. The Chinese parent company Bytedance launched the service to challenge Spotify and Apple Music.

Dollar weakens as oil prices surge

On the forex market, the dollar continued to fall due to weak U.S. consumer sentiment and expectations of further substantial rate cuts. The Dollar Index decreased by 0.5 percent, while the euro increased by 0.6 percent to $1.1177. The euro benefited from China's announced economic support package, with MUFG analyst Lee Hardman explaining that the Eurozone economy is more closely linked to China than to the U.S.

Oil prices experienced significant growth. Prices for WTI and Brent each increased by 1.7 percent. Notably, announced economic stimulus measures in China propelled prices upward, as this is expected to stimulate demand. Market participants also pointed to increasing tensions in the Middle East and concerns about potential disruptions to oil production due to an approaching hurricane in the U.S. On the bond market, yields retreated after weaker U.S. data and slid slightly into negative territory. The yield on 10-year notes fell 1.6 basis points to 3.73 percent.

The gold price continued its record-breaking streak, reaching another all-time high of $2,672 per ounce. The price per ounce rose 1.3 percent to $2,663. Gold has recorded new highs on seven of the last nine trading days, according to Commerzbank. With a boost of nearly 24 percent so far this year, gold is experiencing its best performance since 2010 and outperforming almost all other asset classes. It is benefiting from its role as a "safe haven" and as a zero-coupon asset in an environment of falling interest rates, according to Commerzbank analysts. The latest rally was sparked by the unexpectedly large interest rate cut in the U.S. last week.

